Former WWE champion suffers injury ahead of WrestleMania; shares graphic images

WWE WrestleMania is mere hours away, and it seems that despite the gravity of the situation in Las Vegas at present, there's always room for a few accidents.

Following last night's WWE SmackDown, after it was announced that #DIY would be competing in a TLC match next week, Tommaso Ciampa had a little accident. The Blackheart recently took to social media and shared that he had a fall early this morning, ending up with a lengthy gash across his chin, which has forced him to shave his beard.

Ciampa shared a graphic image of the cut on his social media and explained the reason for his shaved beard in his recent appearance at WWE World.

The former Tag Team Champion has had stitches and can be seen in the image above after the injury. Luckily, he isn't competing at WrestleMania tonight or tomorrow, and now he has a week to recover before competing in a TLC match on SmackDown.

Tommaso Ciampa now has a new look following WWE SmackDown

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano stole the Tag Team Championship last night on SmackDown and were looking to run away with it before Nick Aldis stopped them.

He forced them to hand the title back before announcing that they would be hung high above the ring for a TLC match next week, which should end the current issues in the tag team division.

#DIY, Motor City Machine Guns and The Street Profits will finally be able to resolve their issues next week, it's a shame that the TLC match wasn't able to make the WrestleMania card, since WrestleMania 17 was defined by the TLC match between The Hardyz, Edge, and Christian and The Dudley Boyz.

It's easy to imagine that this could have been a defining moment for one of this new generation of teams if given the chance.

