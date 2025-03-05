Former WWE champion suffers an injury during a match; referee throws up the 'X' sign

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade seemingly injured her knee during the latest episode of WWE NXT. The referee was forced to signal the X.

The Resident Mean Girl competed against Jordynne Grace. The latter planted her face-first on the mat and hit a series of strikes during the match. She then did a standing sidewalk slam but got sent neck-first into the middle turnbuckle by her opponent.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion hit Cora Jade with several chops and knee strikes. Jade hit a dropkick while Grace was tied to the ropes. Big Momma Pump performed the World's Strongest Slam but missed a splash. Cora slammed Jordynne Grace face-first into the mat.

She sent The Resident Mean Girl of WWE to the corner, and the referee had to step in after that. The official threw up the 'X,' and medical staff went to check up on Cora Jade. She was helped to the back, and the match was called off. Jordynne Grace was announced as the winner via referee stoppage.

During the match, it seemed like Cora Jade hurt her knee again, but the WWE star later confirmed on X that her knee was fine.

