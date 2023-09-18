Former WWE champion surprisingly not interested in facing Gunther

Not everyone is up to the task of facing Gunther, who recently broke the WWE record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign. Even former IC Champion D'Lo Brown is not interested in having a match with The Ring General.

Brown was one of the top mid-carders during the Attitude Era, winning the European Championship four times and the Intercontinental Title once. He was with WWE from 1997 to 2003 and had a second run from 2008 to 2009.

On the other hand, Gunther became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history back on September 8. He broke the 35-year-old record held by The Honky Tonk Man.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Brown was asked about The Ring General and his reign as Intercontinental Champion. He has a short answer and has no interest in dealing with him in the ring.

"I don't ever want him to chop me. I don't want none of that smoke," Brown said. [H/T Fightful]

D'Lo Brown added that he is just happy to be in the history books along with other former Intercontinental Champions.

"I'm just happy to be in that same category," Brown said. "If you go down the list of great Intercontinental Champions from The Honky Tonk Man and Pat Patterson to The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold, Eddie Guerrero, I'm on that list. So, what more could you ask for?"

WWE teases a new opponent for Gunther?

Chad Gable came close to defeating Gunther two weeks ago on WWE RAW. Gable promised to win the Intercontinental Championship for his daughter, but The Ring General admonished him.

A new challenger in Tommaso Ciampa made his presence known last week when he teamed up with Gable and Otis to defeat Imperium in a six-man tag team match.

Gable made Giovanni Vin submit with the Ankle Lock while Ciampa prevented the Intercontinental Champion from interfering using the Gargano Escape.

Chad Gable remains a popular choice for fans, but it seems like Tommaso Ciampa will get the next title shot.

Who do you think should win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther? Share your answers in the comments section below.

