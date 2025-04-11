Former WWE champion takes massive dig at Jade Cargill days before WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill is set to compete at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of her match, a former champion took a dig at her.

Before Survivor Series 2024, Jade Cargill was found brutally attacked in the parking lot during SmackDown. For months, nobody was able to figure out who did it. Naomi even took her spot in her tag team with Bianca Belair and started defending the Women's Tag Team Championship. When Jade returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, she brutally assaulted Naomi. It was later revealed that Naomi was the one who attacked Cargill. These two women have spent the last few weeks trying to attack each other. Now, they will lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

Naomi recently posted a picture of Jade Cargill from one of her photo shoots. The former women's champion edited the former AEW star's face with her own and captioned the picture as follows:

"I really slayed my last photo shoot @Jade_Cargill what do you think?⚠️."

Jade Cargill addresses alleged heat with Bianca Belair

In Jade Cargill's absence, Bianca Belair started teaming up with Naomi without knowing that The Glow attacked her partner. Since Cargill's return, she and Belair have not really spoken to each other, leaving fans to wonder where they stand.

During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, fans asked Cargill if she had resolved her issues with Belair. The former AEW star replied that she needed to sit down with The EST and talk things out, but that's difficult to do right now since they are both on different paths. She also noted that all three needed to sit down and figure out where things went wrong.

"I think she [Bianca Belair] and I need to have a sit-down and really talk things out. I think that it's very muddy waters right now. I think that she and I are on different paths right now. She's focused on winning the title, and I'm on a path of revenge. But that's something that honestly, she and I do need to sit down and figure out what exactly is going on, especially when I was away. To be frank, all three of us need to sit down and talk, and figure out where we went wrong, and what's going on," Cargill said.

It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill will be able to get her revenge on Naomi at WrestleMania 41.

