"Dumb shirt" - Roman Reigns' former WWE rival not impressed with his gift to Sami Zayn

AJ Styles didn't mince his words while taking a jibe at Roman Reigns' gift to Sami Zayn.

The Tribal Chief gifted Sami Zayn an "Honorary Uce" t-shirt on the latest episode of SmackDown, and the latter has been on cloud nine ever since. However, former WWE Champion AJ Styles didn't seem too impressed with Zayn's joy over getting the apparel and took a shot at him on Twitter.

Zayn responded to Styles' tweet and teased an appearance on RAW. He added that Solo Sikoa could accompany him to the red brand.

Sami Zayn

Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.



Oh, and I don't travel alone.

Pack your bags uce.

Styles has now responded to Zayn's threat and taken a shot at Reigns' gift to the former Intercontinental Champion in the process. He called Zayn's t-shirt 'dumb' and added that he would see him on RAW.

"Sami, you have me shaking. Shaking in the boots that have garnered me the respect of the entire wrestling world. Bring the kid. Bring your dumb shirt… sorry your dumb gift shirt. See you on Monday at #WWERaw," Styles wrote.

AJ Styles



Bring the kid.

Bring your dumb shirt… sorry your dumb gift shirt.

See you on Monday at

How did fans react to AJ Styles' shot at Roman Reigns' gift to Zayn?

The Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn angle is currently the hottest storyline in all of WWE. Fans have enjoyed every bit of the angle and are excited to see what happens next.

Here's how fans reacted to Styles taking a jibe at Reigns' gift to Zayn:

Corny @_Corny_ @AJStylesOrg @SamiZayn me personally, I wouldn't take that type of level of disrespect, but that's just me 🤷🏾‍♂️ @AJStylesOrg @SamiZayn me personally, I wouldn't take that type of level of disrespect, but that's just me 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/eANRZFHaNC

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @AJStylesOrg @WWE AJ and El Generico always a good battle, never disappoints @AJStylesOrg @WWE AJ and El Generico always a good battle, never disappoints

Roman Reigns and AJ Styles aren't exactly strangers. Last night, Reigns faced AJ Styles for the first time in six long years at a WWE live event in Vancouver. The Tribal Chief scored a big victory over Styles in the show's main event.

Soon after AJ Styles made his massive WWE debut in early 2016, he kicked off a feud with Reigns. The Bloodline leader defeated Styles in back-to-back matches at Payback and Extreme Rules to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

It remains to be seen what happens when Zayn and Solo Sikoa go to RAW and confront AJ Styles. Will The Tribal Chief make a surprise appearance to teach a lesson to The Phenomenal One? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles' demeaning tweet directed at Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn?

