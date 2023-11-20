Former WWE Champion talks about disagreement with Vince McMahon which led to his departure

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opened up about his struggles with addiction.

Professional wrestlers occasionally relied on prescription pills to endure the physical strain of the job. However, prior to the implementation of wellness policies, this practice tragically resulted in addiction for many wrestlers, including Kurt Angle.

During a recent appearance on the True Geordie Podcast, the former Olympian disclosed that there was a time when he was consuming a quantity of painkillers that could have been lethal even for a horse.

"Before I knew it, I was taking 65 extra straight Vicodin a day. This was within a six-month period of time, and I mean, we're talking almost enough to kill a horse, it was that bad," Angle said.

He also shared that there were conversations with Vince McMahon, who urged Angle to seek assistance for his addiction. Despite McMahon's advice, Angle chose to depart WWE and join TNA without addressing his struggles.

"There was a meeting with him [McMahon], and he wanted me to get help," he recalled, "I didn't want help; that's why I left the company and I ended up going to TNA." [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his recovery from drug addiction

Kurt Angle recently talked about his downward spiral after getting addicted to drugs.

During his appearance on the True Geordie podcast, Angle revealed that at one point, his wife gave an ultimatum to come clean or that she would leave with their kids. This was the moment when he decided to go into rehab.

"I didn't go to get better, I went just so my wife wouldn't leave me." [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

Fortunately, the former WWE Champion has successfully confronted his challenges and proudly maintains a clean record for 13 years now.

