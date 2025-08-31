Former WWE Champion taps out in first PLE match in three years

A former WWE Champion competed in their first premium live event match since 2022 at Clash in Paris. The star in question came up short at the PLE today in France in a hard-fought match.Rusev spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling, but his time at the promotion came to an end earlier this year. He competed as Miro in AEW and captured the TNT Championship during his time in the company.The Bulgarian Brute has been involved in a rivalry with Sheamus for a while now on WWE RAW. Rusev defeated The Celtic Warrior on the June 30 edition of the red brand, and the two stars battled to a draw on August 4.The bitter rivals battled in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook today at Clash in Paris. The match was chaotic, but in the end, Rusev locked in a submission hold, and The Celtic Warrior eventually tapped out.Michael Cole noted on commentary that it was only the second time Sheamus had tapped out in his career. As pointed out by Wrestle Features, the veteran's loss at Clash in Paris was his first PLE match since 2022.Sheamus' last singles premium live event match was at the 2022 Clash at the Castle, where he failed to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rusev following his impressive victory at WWE Clash in Paris.