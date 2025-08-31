Former WWE Champion taps out in first PLE match in three years

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 31, 2025 21:02 GMT
A veteran suffered a major loss at Clash in Paris. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A veteran suffered a major loss at Clash in Paris. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE Champion competed in their first premium live event match since 2022 at Clash in Paris. The star in question came up short at the PLE today in France in a hard-fought match.

Ad

Rusev spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling, but his time at the promotion came to an end earlier this year. He competed as Miro in AEW and captured the TNT Championship during his time in the company.

The Bulgarian Brute has been involved in a rivalry with Sheamus for a while now on WWE RAW. Rusev defeated The Celtic Warrior on the June 30 edition of the red brand, and the two stars battled to a draw on August 4.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The bitter rivals battled in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook today at Clash in Paris. The match was chaotic, but in the end, Rusev locked in a submission hold, and The Celtic Warrior eventually tapped out.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Michael Cole noted on commentary that it was only the second time Sheamus had tapped out in his career. As pointed out by Wrestle Features, the veteran's loss at Clash in Paris was his first PLE match since 2022.

Ad
Ad

Sheamus' last singles premium live event match was at the 2022 Clash at the Castle, where he failed to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rusev following his impressive victory at WWE Clash in Paris.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications