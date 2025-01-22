Former WWE champion teases major reunion after nearly four years

WrestleMania season has begun in WWE as the company is weeks away from hosting Royal Rumble 2025. Recently, Tyler Breeze shared a cryptic post that teased a Breezango reunion.

In 2016, Tyler Breeze formed a tag team with Fandango on WWE's main roster, which entertained the audience for years to come. However, Breezango was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, and the two haven't been seen as an act in the company since their release.

Today, Tyler Breeze shared a cryptic post where he was seen with Fandango making one of their entrances in WWE. This could be a subtle hint or a tease of what's next to come as the Royal Rumble approaches in less than two weeks.

Trending

While Breezango has been inactive for four years, Breeze and Dirty Dango, fka Fandango, have worked a few dates together as a tag team called Dirty Breeze on the independent circuit. It's a take on their original pairing due to IP issues, but it would be a treat to watch Breezango return to the Stamford-based promotion for another run.

What did Breezango do in WWE?

After forming Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango headed to the land of opportunities, aka SmackDown Live, as a tag team. In the coming months, Breezango got extremely over with the crowd due to 'The Fashion Files.'

The segment was a rip-off of The X-Files and some popular takes from cop-based TV shows. Regardless of their success as a tag team among the masses, the management didn't push the two as the face of the division on WWE SmackDown.

The two remained strong as a team in the coming years, and Breeze had his solo adventures for a while on the developmental brand before they reunited on NXT following Fandango's return from an injury.

Later, they captured the NXT Tag Team Championship from Imperium. Unfortunately, the duo lost their titles in less than two months to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan and got released from the promotion in less than a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback