Former WWE champion teases returning after more than 20 months to face Jade Cargill 

Jade Cargill's move over to WWE has turned a lot of heads within the business, with many current and former stars commenting on the former AEW Champion's signing.

While Bayley and several others have welcomed Cargil to the Stamford-based company, one star who has used her signing to tease making her return to the ring for the first time in almost two years is Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella replies to Jade Cargill following her WWE move

The former Divas Champion sent out a tweet where she noted that Cargill should find a friend and one day she would love to step in the ring with her.

A few minutes later, Bella deleted the post after it seemed that the quote tweet that she responded to was from a fake source.

The former Champion has since updated a new tweet where she praised Cargill and said she can't wait for her to make her mark on the women's division and that it's something she can't wait to watch.

"Well that was awesome lol gotta love paid for verifications 🤷🏻‍♀️@Jade_Cargill still excited to see you leave an incredible mark on the WWE Women’s Division and mixed in with incredible talent! You’ll love that locker room! 🥹 Can’t wait to watch! 🙌🏼," tweeted Nikki.

Nikki Bella hasn't wrestled since the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie haven't wrestled for WWE since last year's Royal Rumble match. The two women have since left the company and are no longer known as The Bella Twins, deciding to step into a new chapter in their careers.

The Hall of Famers have announced their retirement from the company already but made it clear that they want to come back at some point to challenge for the Tag Team Championship.

The Women's Tag Team Championships were not unveiled until after their departure, and it appears that they're the one thing that could push the two women back into the ring.

