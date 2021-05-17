Former WWE Champion tells angry fan to send a tweet to Vince McMahon 

WWE legend Batista wasn't happy with a fan hinting that "The Animal" booked the Lumberjack match involving zombies at WrestleMania Backlash.

Before the event, Batista had tweeted that he wouldn't be able to make it to the show, but he said some of his "friends" would be there. Batista's friends turned out to be a bunch of zombies who appeared in the Lumberjack match between The Miz and Damian Priest.

Wishing good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing tonight at #WMBacklash. Sorry I couldn’t make it … but some of my friends will. #ArmyOfTheDead @WWE — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 16, 2021

Priest won the match, and the zombies ended up "eating" both The Miz and John Morrison. A fan later tweeted to Batista and stated that the involvement of zombies at WrestleMania Backlash was insulting.

Batista lashed out at the fan in his response by making it clear that he had nothing to do with the bout. "The Animal" then added that the fan should instead send a tweet to Vince McMahon.

Batista slams a fan on Twitter

WWE veteran Batista has a major role in the “Army of the Dead” movie

Batista in WWE

"Army Of The Dead" is a 2021 horror/action movie starring Batista. The movie was the official sponsor for WrestleMania Backlash, and Batista narrated the official opening video package for the event. You can check out the video below:

Due to the sponsorship, the Lumberjack match between Priest and The Miz was changed to a Zombies Lumberjack match. The final gruesome moments of the bout saw John Morrison being eaten alive by the horde of zombies. Priest then executed a devastating "Hit The Lights" on a distracted Miz for the pinfall. The zombies swarmed the ring following the match and ate "The A-Lister" to the WWE Universe's disbelief.

WWE's attempt to plug the "Army Of The Dead" movie was hilariously trolled by fans on Twitter. Most of the reactions to the plug were negative, with fans bashing WWE for going too far with the zombies.

Thought I'd check out a bit of #WrestleManiaBacklash and I saw Miz & Morrison fighting a bunch of zombies, okay. pic.twitter.com/RsQwNkEW8z — Mergie Merge! (@Mergie_Merge) May 17, 2021

What was your immediate reaction upon seeing zombies in The Miz vs. Damien Priest match at WrestleMania Backlash? Do you think WWE should have plugged the movie in a different manner? Sound off in the comment section below.