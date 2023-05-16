Triple H has received a wholesome message from WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on Twitter.

Back in 1998, WWE presented a live event in Berlin, Germany. At the event, Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated The Game to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. One fan didn't seem too thrilled with the result, though.

The fan in question entered the ring soon after Stone Cold picked up the win over Triple H. Before the fan could attack The Rattlesnake, The Game contained him and began hitting him with brutal punches one after the other.

WWE official Mike Chioda also joined in and began kicking and slapping the fan. The clip recently resurfaced on Twitter, and Austin noticed the same. He responded to the clip with a heartfelt message:

"Overseas back in the day.. You never want this to happen, but sometimes it does. @TripleH was there in a flash. Appreciate it brother. Good times."

Triple H was a massive heel back then

The Cerebral Assassin is regarded by many as one of the greatest heels in WWE history. He was a top on-screen villain on WWE TV in the late 90s. He didn't care about the rule book that night when a babyface Austin was attacked by the fan.

Later in his career, The Game became the best of friends with Stone Cold on WWE TV. The duo formed a dream tag team following WrestleMania 17 in 2001 called the Two-Man Power Trip. Austin had turned heel in the main event of WrestleMania 17. He later joined forces with Helmsley, and the two megastars wreaked havoc on the WWE roster for a brief period.

During their short-lived stint, the Two-Man Power Trip held the WWE Title, the Intercontinental title, and the WWE Tag Team Title. The team disbanded when Triple H suffered a torn quad during a tag team match against Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit.

