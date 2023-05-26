Former WWE Champion threatens to break Hulk Hogan's "fu*king neck" in profanity-filled tweet

Hulk Hogan's recent comments about a potential retirement match didn't sit well with WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik.

The Iron Shiek has one of the most hilarious wrestling handles on Twitter. Most of his tweets are aimed at The Hulkster and he never minces his words while verbally berating his former WWE rival.

Hulk Hogan recently had a chat with Ariel Helwani and opened up about a potential retirement match. The Iron Sheik noticed the comments and sent out a profane tweet targeting the former WWE Champion. Check out what he said:

"HULK HOGAN RETIREMENT MATCH? YOU OWE ME BIG TIME JABRONI I BREAK YOUR FU*KING NECK YOU HOWDY DOODY HOLLYWOOD BLOND DUMB SON OF A B*TCH."

What did Hulk Hogan say about a possible retirement match?

While talking with Helwani, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Shane McMahon called him to discuss a possible match between the duo. McMahon told Hogan that he would be doing most of the work in the match. Hogan rejected the idea, stating that his back needed healing.

"I said, ‘Right now, my back needs a little more work, but that’s something we can talk about next year.’ I’ve always wanted to have a retirement match. I’m not moving around the way I should be, so I’m going to keep working and keep training and keep doing rehab and see where I’m at about six months from now. All I found out in the wrestling business, brother, is you never say never.” [H/T Fightful]

Hogan is 69 years old and it is highly unlikely that WWE will let him get into the ring ever again. One wonders how Shane would have convinced WWE to let him face Hogan if the latter had agreed to the idea of a match.

Drop your reactions to The Iron Sheik's profane tweet targeting Hogan!

Poll : 0 votes