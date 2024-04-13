Former WWE champion turns down title match against Bayley to face 24-year-old star

Bayley offered a title match to a former champion tonight on WWE SmackDown but was turned down.

Bayley shocked the world when she finally won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Coincidentally, that match also saw the return of Naomi. Despite winning the match, Damage CTRL turned on The Role Model, which resulted in her challenging IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40. After an insane match, she managed to defeat her former stablemate on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Role Model was on the blue brand to address the fans for the first time since her title win. She started off by showing her gratitude to the fans and thanked them for their support throughout the years. Just when it seemed like she was about to issue an open challenge, Tiffany Stratton interrupted her and said that she was disappointed that she didn't feature on WrestleMania. She also thought that The Role Model was about to offer an open challenge. However, the WWE Women's Champion corrected her and said that she was about to offer an opportunity to Naomi. On hearing this, Stratton mocked Naomi.

This resulted in the former women's champion coming down to the ring. Stratton also pointed out that she has beaten Naomi before. This prompted Naomi to turn down The Role Model's offer for the time being because she wanted to face Stratton tonight instead.

Based on what transpired tonight, it looks like Naomi could be the first in line to challenge Bayley for her title.

