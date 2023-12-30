Former WWE Champion has unfinished business with Logan Paul; also names two other stars on his list for 2024

WWE star and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio feels that he still needs to settle scores with the current United States Champion, Logan Paul.

The masked luchador faced Paul at Crown Jewel with the US title on the line. The two put on a stellar match. However, the social media megastar picked up the win with the help of some brass knuckles. Since then, Rey had a falling out with Santos Escobar and got injured, thus missing out on his rematch opportunity against Logan.

Responding to a question from Corey Graves, Rey agreed that he still has some unfinished business with The Maverick. He mentioned that he had a list of opponents ready for 2024, and the names of Santos Escobar and Dominik Msyterio were also on it.

"Most definitely. I've already started my 2024 list. Santos is there, Dominik is there, and whoever wants to get added to the list, just jump on board."

Rey Mysterio credited Logan Paul for his performance in WWE

During the same conversation, Rey made it clear that he gave credit to Logan Paul. He suggested that the social media sensation had quickly understood the business and was doing all it took to make a name for himself.

"Logan is doing what he needs to do for himself to become the superstar that he is now. You know, I give him credit for it. I can't take that away from him either."

A few weeks ago, The Maverick showed up to SmackDown and announced that he would put the US title on the line against the winner of the United States Championship Tournament.

Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar are the two finalists and will collide next week on SmackDown New Year's Resolution to determine the number one contender for Logan Paul.

