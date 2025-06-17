Former WWE Champion wanted to be Goldberg’s retirement match

A former WWE Champion has revealed that he wanted to be Goldberg's opponent in his retirement match. Da Man made a blockbuster return to the Stamford-based promotion last night on RAW to set up a World Heavyweight Championship clash with Gunther, likely to be his final match before hanging up his wrestling boots.

After the show, Big E joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on RAW Recap. When asked about his reaction to the 58-year-old's return to WWE programming, the former WWE Champion said he was hit with nostalgia and felt like he was 13 again.

Big E further expressed himself as a massive Goldberg fan. The 39-year-old noted that he wanted to be the WWE Hall of Famer's final opponent. However, he also pointed out that it was no longer possible.

"Look, it was like I was 13 years old once again. It was like, I hearken back to him winning the title at the Georgia Dome. I met this man at a Walmart signing like 25 years ago. You know what I mean? Like, we got to do a Hot Ones together. This man, my wrestling fandom is so deeply connected to this man. My most famous promo of all time has to do with that man. I wanted his retirement match. That's obviously off the table," he said. [From 57:00 to 57:32]

You can check out the video below for Big E's comments:

Big E has been away from in-ring action for over three years. He sustained a devastating neck injury during a tag team match in the March 11, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has yet to receive medical clearance to get back inside the squared circle.

Goldberg set to wrestle his first WWE match after three years

Goldberg showed up on Monday Night RAW to confront World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The veteran brought up The Ring General insulting him at WWE Bad Blood 2024, and challenged him to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta next month.

WWE later made the match official. It will be Goldberg's first in-ring appearance since Elimination Chamber 2022, where he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief won the bout via submission to retain his title.

Mr. Money in the Bank 2025, Seth Rollins, could make his presence felt during the championship match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

