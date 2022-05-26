"We need a title on RAW" – Top Star plans on winning the World Championship from Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been on an untouchable streak since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. With the WWE and Universal Championship on each shoulder, The Tribal Chief is bound to attract formidable challengers. He has now seemingly done so in the form of Bobby Lashley.

Since losing the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, Lashley hasn't had a fair shot at regaining the title. Moreover, given that Lashley was removed from the match due to an injury before entering the bout, The All-Mighty could likely be primed for a world title match soon.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Lashley opened up on what's next for him after dealing with MVP and Omos:

"We need a title on RAW. We need that World Title at RAW...Right now, Roman's on top of this world. I'd like to get on that level. He can look at bringing that title back over to RAW and giving me an opportunity to challenge for that. That's another really great matchup." (from 42:20 to 43:18)

Roman Reigns became a double champion last month at WrestleMania

With Bobby Lashley removed from the Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar found a clear path to victory after decimating the remaining competitors to win the WWE Championship. Since Brock won the Royal Rumble Match earlier, The Beast challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Main eventing WrestleMania for the third time in history, Roman and Brock gave it their all in what was promoted as the "Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time." While the encounter didn't last long, the match took a toll on both competitors. The Head of the Table came out on top, closing the Grandest Stage of them All, holding both World Championships high above his head.

Roman Reigns is yet to defend the titles in a televised match, but multiple potential challengers are looming in the background, with WWE RAW star Riddle being one of them.

