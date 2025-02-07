Former WWE Champion wants to wrestle Jacob Fatu, his last match happened 11 years ago in 2014 (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu has quickly become a name to be reckoned with in WWE as, in Solo Sikoa's absence, The Samoan Warewolf is blossoming into a top heel. During a recent Q&A session, JBL expressed his desire to battle Jacob Fatu.

He arrived in WWE as the enforcer of Solo Sikoa in June 2024 and has already showcased his ruthlessness on countless occasions. Jacob Fatu even had a strong showing in the Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Braun Strowman, the superstar he destroyed at Saturday Night's Main Event.

JBL has not stepped into the ring for a full-fledged match since the 2014 Royal Rumble, but the former World Champion has sporadically appeared in multiple promotions in recent times to deliver his Clothesline From Hell. JBL also makes special appearances for WWE and, at 58, regularly shares updates on being in the best shape of his life.

During a live Q&A with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Backstage Pass, the Hall of Famer was asked about the opponents he'd like to face if he returns to pro wrestling.

The first name on JBL's list was Jacob Fatu, who had not only impressed Bradshaw but also emerged as a 'fun' rival for a match.

"Yeah, a couple of guys. In WWE, Jacob Fatu. That guy is unbelievable. He is so freaking good. It would be so much fun to wrestle a guy like that. He is, man! It would be tough to keep up with him. He is that good. It is so much fun to watch." [56:58 - 57:17]

JBL would like matches against two of WWE's biggest stars as well

The WWE is currently blessed with a roster brimming with top talents. The present-day lineup boats of multiple main-eventers, but two superstars arguably are a cut above the rest: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Almost every professional wrestler in the world would want to go up against The American Nightmare and the Tribal Chief, and that includes retired veterans of the game.

JBL revealed that sharing the squared circle with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in singles matches would be a dream scenario.

He added:

"A lot of the guys, I was out there for a short second with Roman Reigns one time. Cody, I don't think I remember working with Cody. I may have worked with Cody, but obviously, those are the top guys, your dream matches. I'd love a chance with either one because of that." [57:18 onwards]

JBL has not worked a match in over a decade but he is seemingly confident about doing some good business with WWE's biggest superstars.

