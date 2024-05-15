Former WWE champion will always feel indebted to Triple H for giving him an opportunity

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore recently expressed gratitude towards Chief Content Officer Triple H for allowing him to shine inside the squared circle despite not hailing from a wrestling background.

Before getting promoted to his executive position in the main roster, The Game was in charge of NXT and has put together great matches over the years. The Cerebral Assassin was also responsible for nurturing future stars on the developmental brands.

One of the first stars under Triple H was Enzo Amore, a loudmouth arrogant superstar who had the potential to be the greatest on the mic. Amore recently revealed he felt indebted to WWE's current Chief Content Creator for giving him an opportunity despite lacking a wrestling background.

"Hunter gave me an opportunity of a lifetime. I'll probably always feel indebted to him. I'll probably always feel that but I feel like he probably feels like, 'No, you earned it!'" Amore said. [4:08 - 4:20]

Enzo Amore would become an instant hit on NXT along with Big Cass. They failed to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships but were called up to the main roster on the RAW after WrestleMania 32.

Amore's six-year tenure in the Stamford-based promotion ended in 2018 after an alleged sexual assault case surfaced. The 37-year-old was released despite being the reigning Cruiserweight Champion.

Triple H had no interest in bringing back Enzo Amore and Big Cass to WWE in 2019

There were plenty of rumors back in 2019 that WWE was interested in bringing back Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Amore was not charged with sexual assault, while Cass has cleared up his act after several incidents on the independent circuit following his release.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT in August 2019, Triple H denied the rumors that the company was interested in bringing back two of their former superstars.

"Which I immediately then had our PR go like, 'Yeah, no! Zero interest!''' Triple H said.

Enzo Amore has wrestled for Major League Wrestling and several other independent promotions following his release. Big Cass, on the other hand, was W. Morrissey on Impact Wrestling for a brief time before getting signed by AEW in 2022, where he uses the ring name Big Bill.