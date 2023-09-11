Former WWE Champion will ask Triple H to put him in the Royal Rumble if CM Punk dares to enter

A WWE legend recently said that he would ask Triple H to put him in the Royal Rumble match if CM Punk is a part of it.

Punk is no longer a part of AEW. As per a recent rumor, Punk wanted to be a part of this year's Royal Rumble match. He reportedly wanted to have a WrestleMania match with the wrestler who would've eliminated him.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has now responded to CM Punk's comments. Nash went on a profane tirade targeting Punk, stating that he would love to face him in the Royal Rumble match:

"Please do motherfu**er because I'll ask Paul to put me in that bi*ch. I'll be on the horn tomorrow to see if we can make that happen. Sucker Punch me skinny fat boy. I apologize to the Waffle House at this point in my career for actually calling him a short order Waffle House cook. My bad. F**k you Phil. Yeah, I always like my wrestlers to have birthing hips.” [H/T Wrestling News]

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39?

Punk was reportedly open for a WWE return while he was still an AEW mainstay. There was also speculation about Kevin Owens being the one to throw Punk out of the match, leading to a WrestleMania 39 showdown.

Fans are aware that Owens has been on a roll for quite some time now. He headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in 2022 against a returning Stone Cold Steve Austin. He headlined Night 1 of 'Mania once again this year. At the mega event, Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

What do you think of Nash's comments about taking on CM Punk in the Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comment section below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.