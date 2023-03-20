Former WWE Champion will be "disappointed" if Cody Rhodes loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Ahead of his monumental title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes received a message of support from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match this past January, The American Nightmare earned the right to battle for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania.

Speaking on his podcast, Foley Is Pod, the former WWE Champion, said that he would not be all too happy if Rhodes did not leave the event with the two titles.

“I think I’ll be real disappointed if I don’t see a title change. That’s just me.” H/T (SEScoops)

If Cody Rhodes is determined to walk out of Los Angeles on April 2nd with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he will have to put an end to a title reign that has lasted more than 930 days.

Roman Reigns is ready to be acknowledged on RAW

Over the past year, The Tribal Chief has worked a lighter WWE schedule, making his appearances on TV all the more rare and exciting.

Last week, it was announced that WWE fans will get a chance to see Roman Reigns live on this week's RAW. Ahead of his appearance on the red brand tonight, The Head of The Table took to social media to hype up his arrival.

"St. Louis!!!.. Your Tribal Chief and The #Bloodline are about to take over your city!! Prepare to acknowledge greatness!! ☝🏽🩸 #WWERaw @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos," tweeted the Tribal Chief.

Monday Night RAW will more than likely see a united Bloodline, as Jey Uso recently attacked Sami Zayn, confirming his commitment to Roman's faction and his family.

