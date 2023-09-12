Former WWE champion wins only for the second time in over 6 months on RAW

WWE Superstar The Miz secured an impressive win during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Miz faced Akira Tozawa a few weeks ago during an episode of RAW with his Payback opponent, LA Knight, present in commentary. However, the former world champion's obsession with Knight cost him the victory that night. The Miz wanted to correct that wrong as he faced Tozawa in a rematch this week.

During the bout, Tozawa was able to showcase some of his high-flying in-ring ability. However, Miz seemed motivated as he cruised to a comfortable victory after executing three Skull Crushing Finales on the star.

This was only the second for the A-lister in over six months. His only other win during that time was against Tommaso Ciampa during an episode of Monday Night RAW in July.

This match showed a more aggressive side of The Miz as he prepares to face LA Knight in a rematch on this week's episode of SmackDown. The match was made official on SmackDown last week when Knight accepted The Miz's challenge. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion is able topple The Megastar.

What did you make of The Miz's impressive victory during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

