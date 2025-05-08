Former WWE champions share new look ahead of in-ring return 3 months after release

A couple of former WWE champions have shared a new look after announcing their return to the ring. They were released by WWE in February 2025, lasting more than two years in their second stint with the company.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, more famously known as The Good Brothers, were released by WWE for a second time on February 8. Their first stint with the biggest wrestling company in the world lasted from 2016 to 2020. The duo was also part of the organization from late 2022 to early 2025.

In an Instagram post, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that The Good Brothers were back and would wrestle on May 9 at Resurgence at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It would be Gallows and Anderson's first tag team match for the company since NJPW Royal Quest II - Tag Two in London, England, in October 2022.

The two-time RAW Tag Team Champions introduced a new look, ditching their usual black attire for some bright white ones. It seems like they could sign with NJPW and make some changes to their gimmicks.

As part of the vignette, The Good Brothers seemingly burned their contracts, possibly with WWE, and signed with NJPW. They also talked somewhat like religious prophets, so it will be interesting to see if they will actually make changes to their characters.

The Good Brothers' first match since WWE release reportedly revealed

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson last wrestled as a team in a dark match on the October 1, 2024, episode of NXT. They lost to Hank and Tank, whom they also faced in their last televised match on the September 24 edition of NXT.

According to F4W Online, The Good Brothers are set to team up with The Young Bucks to take on Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo in an eight-man tag team match.

The main event of NJPW Resurgence is Hirooki Goto defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the former titleholder, Zack Sabre Jr.

