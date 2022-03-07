"MAIN EVENT" - Former WWE Championship challenger sends a message to Brock Lesnar after historic match

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently posted a photo of himself sharing the ring with Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden. The two faced off last night at WWE's untelevised MSG event ahead of WrestleMania 38.

The young star is currently preparing to face SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee at the Show of the Shows. Meanwhile, Lesnar will square off with Roman Reigns in a title unification match.

The Madison Square Garden event is one of the last stops on the Road to WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley was originally scheduled for a chance to reclaim his title from Lesnar at the event, but with The All Mighty recovering from a shoulder injury, Austin Theory stepped up.

Theory took to Instagram a few hours after the event to post a photo of himself and The Beast Incarnate inside the ring. He captioned it with the following:

“MAIN EVENT, MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP, AUSTIN THEORY VS BROCK LESNAR,” wrote Theory.

Check out Austin Theory's post below:

Though Theory might have expected to dethrone Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania, he was quickly defeated. The Beast Incarnate destroyed the young star with several suplexes before securing the victory with an F5.

Brock Lesnar was assaulted by Universal Champion Roman Reigns after his match with Austin Theory

After Brock Lesnar's match with Austin Theory at MSG, he was attacked by his WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief hit Lesnar with a Superman Punch and The Beast retaliated with a flury of suplexes. The Usos came out in support of Reigns, but also took a trip to Suplex City.

Paul Heyman tried to distract Lesnar by hitting him with a chair, but it led to an even more brutal brawl between Lesnar and Reigns. The Tribal Chief went on to attack The Beast Incarnate with steel steps and eventually stood tall with both the Universal and WWE Championships.

The attack on Lesnar at Madison Square Garden by Reigns was a warning on how things might turn out at the Show of the Shows.

