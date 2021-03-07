"The music is so bad!" - Former WWE Composer Jim Johnston comments on current entrance themes

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston has revealed his highly critical views on the current state of WWE entrance themes.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, the veteran music maestro spoke plainly about how he feels the overall quality of entrance themes has drastically declined since he left the company.

Johnston would highlight some elements he feels are key issues in current wrestler entrance themes, drawing from his own experience and knowledge of the subject-

"While I told you before this interview that I don’t do trash talking, but the closest I’ll get to being critical, is that, absolutely, I want to slap Vince upside the head. The music is so bad! These days it's just sound effects and noises and stuff. It doesn’t have anything to do with the characters and the storylines anymore. That’s the essence of this business... And that’s currently lost. I don’t get it."

Jim Johnston was WWE's go-to theme song composer for 32 years, before being released in 2017.

Jim Johnston says there is some "satisfaction" at hearing how bad current WWE entrance themes have become

While on the subject of his being released by WWE, Johnston noted that he does feel some satisfaction at hearing current entrance theme songs being used by WWE. Clearly, the veteran feels WWE's current music is not up to standard.

However, the musician also noted that he feels bad for wrestlers who are still with WWE, as Johnston feels talent can not elevate themselves to the very top without good music-

"I hate to say this, but there’s a certain satisfaction that the music (in WWE) now is so bad. Because it makes me feel better about what I did contribute. It does make me feel bad for a bunch of the wrestlers, because without good music you can’t become a big star. I don’t believe it’s possible. The music is just like a score in a movie, it’s what leads the fans' emotions. It’s a very visceral, very deeply emotional connection. That’s always what I went for, now that’s what’s missing."

Jim Johnston is responsible for writing and recording some of the most iconic WWE entrance themes of all time. Including songs for The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and many, many more.