Former WWE duo set to reunite after 3 years

A popular WWE duo is set to reunite for the first time in three years at an upcoming wrestling show. The stars in question were released by WWE in 2021.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were known as The IIconics in WWE, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. Following their release in 2021, they spent some time in TNA Wrestling performing as The IInspiration, but have not competed in a match together since 2022.

Prestige Wrestling announced on social media that Combat Clash '25 will take place on July 13 in Portland. Kay and Royce will be competing as a tag team at the event. The duo will also be in action for Prestige Wrestling on April 17 at Nothing to Lose in Las Vegas. The former champions will be squaring off against Kylie Rae and Nicole Matthews at the event later this week.

The IIconics were a popular team during their six years in the promotion, but were only able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship once.

WWE star comments on Peyton Royce's return to the ring

NXT star Shawn Spears recently commented on Peyton Royce's wrestling career and noted that she was still watching the product.

Shawn Spears and the former champion are in a relationship in real life, and have been married since 2019. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast last year, Spears noted that his wife watched more wrestling than him and has been training.

"She watches it a lot. She watches it more than I do. That doesn't mean I don't watch wrestling, it just means I'm busy a lot. I'm around, I can see a lot of stuff. Yeah, she keeps up on it," Spears said. "She still loves watching a lot of her friends, and she's still getting the itch. So she's already weight training, she's doing all that kind of stuff. She's getting back into the mix and things like that. When she feels 100% good to go there's a ring close by, so she plans on getting back into it."

You can check out the video below:

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were memorable characters during their tenure in WWE. Only time will tell if the popular duo ever gets the chance to return to the company down the line.

