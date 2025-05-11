  • home icon
Former WWE and ECW star Sabu passes away aged 60

By Jitesh Puri
Modified May 11, 2025 17:56 GMT
Sabu has sadly passed away
Sabu is a wrestling legend [Image credits: WWE.com]

One of the most respected wrestlers to ever lace up the wrestling boots Sabu has passed away.

Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, showcased one of the most charismatic personalities in the history of the business, besides his one-of-a-kind in-ring work. He was involved with the industry for nearly 40 years and wrestled for renowned promotions like WWE, ECW, NJPW, and TNA, and made an incredible name for himself with his praiseworthy work. Today, many renowned wrestlers consider him their source of inspiration.

He won significant titles like the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, ECW World Television Championship, the World Tag Team Championship, and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. His legacy was immortalized at the Hardcore Hall of Fame class in 2009 for his exceptional contribution to hardcore wrestling.

This news has shocked fans all over the globe as the legendary star wrestled his retirement match against Joey Janela just a few weeks ago on April 18, during the WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend. He also made an appearance at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion convention over the last weekend, an event held at the iconic 2300 Arena, which was famously known as the ECW Arena. No one would have thought it to be his last public appearance.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends profound condolences to Sabu's family, friends, and everyone associated with him. We will always remember him as one of the wrestlers who sacrificed everything for the sake of quality entertainment.

