Former WWE employee details how Cody Rhodes was outsmarted on SmackDown this week (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Cody Rhodes would have been in deep trouble this week had it not been for Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

The American Nightmare visited SmackDown this week to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. However, despite The Wiseman's claims of showing up alone, Roman had a backup in the form of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Things could have gotten bad for the number one challenger if Seth Rollins and Jey Uso had not shown up.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell felt that Heyman and Roman outsmarted Cody Rhodes. He pointed out that despite the deal on RAW last week, Roman never intended to keep his word, making Rhodes look like a fool.

He felt that Rollins and Jey had the foresight to have Cody's back just in case things got out of hand.

"Maybe he was outsmarted. Maybe he didn't tell those two to be there, but they're smarter than he is. They showed up. They could see it coming. Did you see the look on Cody's face? He was like, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' And I'm thinking if he made this up, wouldn't he know they were gonna be there? I'm putting too much thought in this sh*t, stop me!" [From 10:50 onwards]

With today's events, Roman Reigns made it clear that the odds will always be stacked against Cody Rhodes in this battle for supremacy.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can come out on top or fall victim to the Bloodline's numbers like many before him.

