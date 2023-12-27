Former WWE employee discusses a possible role for CM Punk's future on the company after retirement

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed a possible role for CM Punk in WWE after his wrestling career comes to an end.

Punk returned to WWE at the Survivor Series premium live event. Since then he signed up as an exclusive member of the RAW roster and even announced himself to be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE manager mentioned that Punk might not enjoy taking over the reins of NXT. He was not aware of Michaels' current contract or responsibilities but detailed that Punk may not be his successor.

"He's not gonna run that fu**ing thing because here's another thing that he enjoys: not having a s**tload of stress and people f**king up his a** all the time. So would he actually take over and run the program? I don't know what Shawn Michaels' schedule or duties are."

Cornette claimed that although Punk enjoyed helping younger talent, he may not be ready to move to Orlando or work at the Performance Center five days a week.

"Whatever the case, I can believe and know, for a fact, because of what he's done, that Punk likes mentoring or teaching or advising... about philosophy about the wrestling business with younger talent. But I don't think he wants to take a godd**n job where he's in Orlando in the Performance Center five days a week potentially for the length of the contract or the rest of his life." [From 2:46 - 3:38]

You can watch the full video here:

CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden

This week, CM Punk competed in his first match for WWE in nearly a decade. The Best in the World faced Dominik Mysterio in a singles match as part of the company's Holiday tour.

The match emanated from the historic Madison Sqaure Garden. Punk showed that he still had the skills to go toe-to-toe with one of WWE's workhorses. "Dirty" Dom looked almost certain to pick up the win, hitting his opponent with the 619 after some interference from Rhea Ripley.

However, Punk kicked out and countered Dominik to hit the GTS for the win.

