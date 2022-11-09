Former WWE employee discusses how Vince McMahon expected people "to miss birthdays, holidays" (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently discussed Vince McMahon's work ethic and how he expected his employees to work long hours.

Mr. McMahon was the Chairman and CEO of WWE for decades and is often credited with making it the global phenomenon it is today. However, after a long career as a promoter and on-screen character, he stepped down from his roles handing over the reins to Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H.

Speaking on this week's UnSKripted podcast, Doan suggested that Mr. McMahon was a workaholic and demanded the same from his employees. He mentioned that the boss went a long way in ensuring the financial stability of his personnel and took care of their families.

"Very demanding, very intense, very intimidating. Expected you to miss birthdays, holidays. But he took care of you financially, you know, family emergencies, he got your home. He cared about you and your family. But he was, 'This is your job. This is what I expect out of you. Your payoff is I'm gonna make you financially secure while you're here.' He was very demanding. I think some of Vince's problems with everybody was that not everybody is a Vince McMahon. Not everybody can put that much energy into what you love. But he expected a lot out of you." [24:50 - 25:48]

You can watch the full episode here:

Jack Doan recalled a Vince McMahon story from 20 years ago

During the conversation, Doan shared an old story about Vince McMahon. He recalled how one of the production managers, Steve, was asked to work on Christmas Day because McMahon was working.

"My old production manager, he got called on Christmas day from Vince. This was probably 20 years ago. He said, 'Steve, I got this idea.' It was something he needed for the match. He said, 'Vince, it's Christmas. Nobody's working. He goes, 'I'm working.' So that was just what you expected." [25:53 - 26:20]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Recent photo of Vince McMahon looks straight out of the Attitude Era wtf Recent photo of Vince McMahon looks straight out of the Attitude Era wtf https://t.co/tGPgusyMMM

With Triple H as the new Chief Content Officer, most fans and former superstars believe that Vince McMahon is done with the company. However, it would not be surprising to see the former boss pop up on TV occasionally.

