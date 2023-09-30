Former WWE employee makes a controversial claim about LA Knight's Championship chances

Former WWE employee and on-screen manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about LA Knight's chances of winning the top prize in the company.

Knight has been steadily growing in popularity to the point where he is one of the top babyfaces in the company. It has been a tough ride for the 40-year-old as he debuted on the main roster as the manager of Maximum Male Models. However, that gimmick was quickly scrapped, and he took on the role of The Megastar and quickly became a crowd favorite.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that the company is never going to go all out on LA Knight and make him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Mantell explained that it was hard to predict what would happen in the future, but it would all depend on The Megastar's momentum over the next couple of months.

"LA Knight, they're gonna have to make some adjustments on him. Do you think they'll ever make him the champion? I don't. Well, I don't know. Let's see what happens in the next two months. Let's see what happens." [From 1:05:22 to 1:05:51]

LA Knight will be John Cena's partner at Fastlane

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight made a dramatic comeback after being out of action last Friday. The Megastar came out to save John Cena as he was being mauled by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Knight cleared the ring and finally signed the contract for Fastlane, ensuring that he would team up with Cena to take down The Bloodline. This was met with deafening cheers from the fans in attendance as the show went off the air.

