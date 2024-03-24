Former WWE employee recalls how Vince McMahon misbehaved and abused writers on the creative team

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke of how Vince McMahon sometimes treated writers in the creative team.

Mantell was part of WWE from 2013-16 where he portrayed on-screen manager Zeb Colter. He managed top stars and former World Champions such as Jack Swagger and Alberto Del Rio.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran recalled that Vince would often force the writers to rewrite the entire show just hours before the broadcast. The boss would often cuss at them and yell that he should fire them.

"See, it's hard for me to believe that Vince McMahon, major owner of WWE, yet at the same time when creative would give him their ideas, he would say just say rewrite the thing." Mantell continued, "Now these writers were having to rewrite everything in a matter of two hours. In case of RAW, that's a three-hour show. Just because he was having a bad day or he didn't like this or he didn't like that. You would see those writers, they would be in a bad mood, well that's why. Vince just cussed them all out in a meeting, told them they were stupid. He wasn't beyond that. He'd call them stupid, ignorant and he should fire all of them. That would tend to put you in a bad mood. It would tend to put you in a mood where you didn't feel very creative." [From 31:28 - 32:54]

Mantell feels WWE SmackDown is much better without Vince McMahon

Mantell discussed how WWE is going through a recent resurgence. He detailed that SmackDown was earlier unwatchable when Vince McMahon was heading the creative team.

"It was hard to watch. But now since they moved Vince, both shows have got better. If nothing else, that proves how much creative can do. Before, you'd think they were horrible at their job, they're not horrible. It's the guy in charge hearing the ideas that didn't like it." [From 32:56 - 33:21]

He felt that the blue brand has put on much better shows since the 78-year-old stepped back.

