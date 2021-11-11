×
"You should speak with Stephanie McMahon" Freddie Prinze Jr. on how he landed a job with WWE

WWE had Freddie's creative support from 2008 to 2012
Sivasankar Prasad
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 11, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Freddie Prinze Jr. was involved in both backstage shenanigans with superstars and contributed to the show's operation during his time working for WWE. He was a functional part of WWE between 2008-2012. As a part of the creative sphere in his early years and finally as a producer and director from 2010 to 2012.

Prinze Jr. talked about how he landed a position at the organization during a session with People. He revealed that a conversation with WWE executives at WrestleMania had changed the course of his future.

The conversations included both talks with Stephanie and ultimately WWE's chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

"You should sit down and speak with Stephanie McMahon" he said.

Prinze Jr. has made notable appearances in Hollywood movies like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "She's All That" and "Wing Commander." The Scooby-Doo film series was the catalyst that propelled Freddie into a commercial success.

Freddie Prinze Jr. once worked for WWE's creative team

Freddie Prinze Jr. wrote and produced for WWE television and was on the way to becoming the head writer for SmackDown. Prinze Jr. revealed that he was oblivious to the fact that he was being promoted until he gave the company his two weeks notice.

He was part of the creative team that had a significant role in Jeff Hardy winning the world championship.

Prinze Jr. appeared in multiple segments involving WWE superstars, including Randy Orton. He guest hosted the August 17th 2009 episode of Monday Night RAW. The two found themselves in a scuffle in which Orton assailed him.

