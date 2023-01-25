Former RAW Head Writer Vince Russo thinks that WWE should do something with Austin Theory and Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble.

The American Nightmare is set to make his return at the event as an entrant in the 30-man over-the-top rope elimination match. The current United States Champion will also compete in the bout. The winner of the clash will go on to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that since Austin Theory has finished working with Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins, he should do something with Cody Rhodes in the Rumble.

"Bro is Austin Theory in the Royal Rumble? Because bro, here's - bro if you look at Austin Theory now, okay Lashley is now with Lesnar. He's already passed Rollins. Who that means anything are they gonna put with Austin Theory on this show? What I'm thinking bro is they do something at the Royal Rumble and they put Lashley with [Cody] Rhodes. Not Lashley, Theory. I think they put Theory with Cody, because who else are you gonna put Theory with? Bro the guy is not over," said Russo. (1:05:20-1:06:10)

Vince Russo says WWE could put Austin Theory in a program with Cody Rhodes before elevating him

2022 has been a wild run for Theory. He won the Money in the Bank contract, had a failed cash-in and defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series to win the US Title.

Vince Russo said that WWE could put Austin Theory in a program with Cody Rhodes before moving him up to the main event.

"So if you wanna elevate him, he already was with Lashley, he already was with Rollins. How are you gonna elevate him, bro? You gonna put him in a program with Dolph Ziggler? So maybe that's what they do bro. Maybe they put Cody in a program with Austin Theory first before they move him up the ladder, I don't know. I'm looking at Austin Theory and I'm like okay bro, this guy is not over yet, you need to continue to build him. You gonna put him in a program with Elias?" he said. (1:06:10-1:06:44)

Cody Rhodes is many people's favorite to win the Royal Rumble match. It'll be interesting to see what transpires on the show.

