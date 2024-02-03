Former WWE executive possibly convicted Vince McMahon in recent allegations, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about John Laurinaitis' claims in the recent Vince McMahon scandal.

Earlier this week, former WWE executive John Laurinaitis shared his side of the story after the allegations came to light. The co-defendant claimed that he was also a victim in the whole event and was wrongly being implicated alongside McMahon.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about Laurinaitis' recent statement. The wrestling veteran felt that with this statement, John may have proved that the allegations were true and Vince McMahon was actually guilty.

"In my estimation, he says it's all true. He just convicted Vince. He's agreeing with it. Yes or no? [From 13:55 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Since the Wall Street Journal published the report of the lawsuit by former employee Janel Grant, fans and wrestlers were shocked by the gory details of the allegations. This has forced WWE and TKO to distance themselves from the 78-year-old.

Vince McMahon even tendered his resignation from the TKO Board and issued a statement claiming the allegations were replete with lies. The statement also noted that he would fight against the false claims and emerge victorious.

It will be interesting to see how John Laurinaitis' statement impacts this whole lawsuit.

What are your thoughts on the lawsuit? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him:

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.