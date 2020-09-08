On the latest episode of his podcast, former WWE creative Vince Russo spoke about his recurring dreams about being back in the WWE. Russo told his co-host that he has dreams about being back in the WWE and described his latest one in some details.

Russo said he was back in WWE during the dream and that he was there for an on-air role, possibly commentary. Russo added that in his dream, Vince McMahon was happy to see him again and "grinning from ear to ear" after seeing Russo:

I always have dreams that I'm back in the WWE and I had another one last night.

I had a dream last night that I was back in the WWE and I was doing, like, commentary or something. I was doing on-air stuff and I remember Vince McMahon was there kind of watching me and bro, like grinning ear to ear, he was so excited i was there. He was like up my ***, like Vince McMahon was. This is a shoot now, I'm not embellishing any of this. He was so happy I was there. Bro then I remember, people coming into the show, people are walking up and stuff and people are coming backstage.

Vince Russo doesn't want WWE return

Vince Russo later went on to clarify that despite his recurring dream that he was back in WWE, he had no actual desire to return. He just said that the dream kept coming back:

I always have this reoccurring dream. I don;t know why. And guys please don't get me wrong. I don't even think i have to say this to people who listen to this show. I don't have this dream because I want to go back. I always have it..that somehow, somwhere, someway I'm back there.

This was an interesting insight Vince Russo gave us on his podcast. Only Russo knows deep down why he has recurring dreams about WWE, but if you ask me, a person why zero actual knowledge of psychology, maybe a part of him would like to be back in WWE one more time.