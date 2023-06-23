Former WWE IC Champ claims Yokozuna tried to make him look bad

Yokozuna is widely viewed as one of the greatest big men in wrestling history. According to Ahmed Johnson, the WWE Hall of Famer once purposely tried to sabotage their first segment together on television.

On the October 30, 1995, episode of RAW, Johnson showed off his incredible strength by bodyslamming Yokozuna at the end of the show. The segment took place just one week after the former Intercontinental Champion made his WWE debut.

Johnson appeared on the latest edition of Monte & The Pharaoh. Reflecting on his WWE career, the 60-year-old claimed Yoko wanted to "embarrass" him during their memorable segment:

"I told Yoko that I'd pick him up and slam him, and then Yoko told me, 'Well, you can go ahead but I'm not gonna jump for you,' and he didn't jump at all," Johnson stated. "It was like they were trying to embarrass me, but I got him up anyway and slammed him." [9:13 – 9:27]

Johnson added that his former in-ring rival did not think he was capable of landing the bodyslam without assistance:

"Right, to make it look [like] I couldn't do it, but it surprised him that I got him up without his help." [9:37 – 9:45]

Johnson previously claimed that Yokozuna weighed roughly 700 pounds when he bodyslammed the former WWE Champion.

How Ahmed Johnson and Yokozuna made amends

WWE Superstars often speak backstage after a segment, usually to thank each other. On this occasion, however, Ahmed Johnson was "pretty p****d" that Yokozuna seemingly attempted to make him look foolish.

Johnson added that he was "cool" with the Anoa'i family member after talking to him behind the scenes:

"After that we had a conversation back in the locker room about it. I was pretty p****d. After that point, man, we were cool from that point on." [10:04 – 10:14]

In the same interview, Johnson explained why WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon allegedly wanted to erase him from history after his 1998 departure.

