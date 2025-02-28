Former WWE IC Champ willing to return after 11 years

Several former WWE stars have returned since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead in 2022. In a recent interview, Ezekiel Jackson addressed whether he could rejoin the company one day.

Jackson worked for WWE between 2007 and 2014. On March 15, the 46-year-old will compete in his first match in over nine years against Fodder and Sylvan at an FWE show in North Carolina. His last match took place for the German promotion wXw in 2015.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Jackson made it clear he enjoyed his break from the wrestling business. He also confirmed he would listen to WWE if the company wanted him back.

"Man, I'm always open, you know what I mean?" Jackson said. "Again, I love the life I have now. The flexibility of stuff within the last 10 years that meant a lot to me was being there for every birthday for my kids and my wife and anniversary and for my son's basketball, and then he switched to football games. My daughter is a theater person. I've been to every play two or three times, you know what I mean? Those are the things that were really important to me, and still is." [7:02 – 7:33]

Jackson is best known for winning the ECW and Intercontinental Championships. He also wrestled for Lucha Underground and TNA.

Ezekiel Jackson on Matt Cardona's desire to return to WWE

In 2020, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) received his release from WWE. Over the last year, his wife Chelsea Green has emerged as one of the most prominent wrestlers in the SmackDown women's division. She also became the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Using Cardona's situation as an example, Ezekiel Jackson elaborated on why he would be interested in returning:

"Yes. Come on, man, you wanna be on the biggest platform. I was watching Matt talk about his wife being US Champ right now, and he's like, 'Yeah, I would love to be back there. It doesn't mean that I'm jealous of her, but why wouldn't you embrace what your wife is doing?' Because you still wanna be on the highest level, and right now WWE is highest level." [25:08 – 25:35]

In April 2013, Jackson teamed up with Yoshi Tatsu to defeat Camacho and Hunico at WrestleMania Axxess in his final match for the company. His departure was announced a year later.

Please credit MuscleManMalcolm and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

