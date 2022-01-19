Former WWE Intercontinental Champion backs Vince McMahon's decision to controversial name change of current superstar

Lance Storm has seemingly backed-up Vince McMahon's decision to change WALTER's name.

In this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, WALTER's name was changed to Gunther, in a decision that left the WWE Universe fuming. Following his victory over Roderick Strong, the former NXT UK Champion took the microphone and announced the new name.

In response to the backlash, Lance Storm claimed that the WWE Universe seems to be overstressing WALTER's name change.

The former Intercontinental Champion then pointed out when Mr. McMahon himself saw Storm as a 'partying dancing guy,' referring to his gimmick back in 2003.

"Need I remind everyone Vince saw me as the partying dancing guy. Gunther is too much of a stretch all of a sudden?" - wrote Lance Storm on Twitter

WALTER's name change didn't sit too well with the WWE Universe, primarily due to controversial ties attached to it.

WWE recently filed to trademark the name "Gunther Stark." Several fans pointed out that Stark was a captain lieutenant who served in the navy for Nazi Germany during World War II, ridiculing the change.

Drain Bamager #HangmanWorldChamp 🐎🤠🍺 @DrainBamager LMFAOOOOOO.... They just actually changed WALTER's name to GUNTHER STARK. Vince gonna give him the Nazi General gimmick.



This company is beyond repair. LMFAOOOOOO.... They just actually changed WALTER's name to GUNTHER STARK. Vince gonna give him the Nazi General gimmick.This company is beyond repair.

Could Vince McMahon soon call up WALTER to the main roster?

WALTER is expected to stay in NXT 2.0 as of now, but there are high chances of Vince McMahon bringing him up to the main roster soon.

As seen in the past, several superstars had to undergo a name change after being called up to the main roster, and WALTER could fall under the same category.

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT 2.0 hinted that WALTER's faction Imperium could soon be feuding with Diamond Mine. In the aftermath of the NXT UK star's win over Strong, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was attacked by Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

