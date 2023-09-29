Former WWE Intercontinental Champion claims Chelsea Green's former manager has been ripping him off "for years"

Chelsea Green's current WWE run is adored by many fans across the globe. The current Women's Tag Team Champion's antics alongside Piper Niven have been a highlight of the red brand. However, a former Intercontinental Champion has made some serious claims against The Hot Mess' former manager.

Earlier this year, Chelsea Green returned to WWE as a surprise entrant during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Fans missed her return in the blink of an eye as she made a new record as the fastest elimination in the match's history. However, The Hot Mess' run has been a treat for the fans over the past few months.

Recently, former Intercontinental and United States Champion Matt Cardona made some serious claims regarding his wife Chelsea Green's former manager Robert Stone (aka Robbie E), and said that he's been ripping Cardona off for years, whether it was on the independent promotion or Stamford-based company. Check it out:

". @MrStoneWWE has been ripping me off for years."

Matt Cardona was obviously joking about the similarities between the two stars over their careers. Robert Stone hasn't competed in a while, but fans have often drawn comparisons between the two during their active years as performers.

Chelsea Green had a brief program with Robert Stone on WWE NXT

In 2018, Chelsea Green signed with the Stamford-based promotion and joined the then-Black and Gold brand. After a few months on the roster, she got injured and eventually went away for a while before returning to the brand alongside Robert Stone.

Robert Stone acted as Green's manager on the developmental brand for a while. The two worked as a unit for a while, where she eventually ended up winning a shot at then-NXT Women's Champion IYO SKY.

Unfortunately, she dumped Stone as a manager after she reached new heights in her career and eventually moved to the main roster. By the end of the year, Green was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft.

Meanwhile, Robert Stone went on to find different clients for the developmental brand. Later, The Hot Mess was released from the company while she was recovering from a broken wrist.

