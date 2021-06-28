Former WWE Intercontinental Champion gives details of first meeting with Vince McMahon

MMA legend Ken Shamrock has also had quite a successful career in pro wrestling with both WWE and IMPACT. Shamrock has recently had runs with IMPACT Wrestling but is best known in pro wrestling for his time with WWE (then WWF) during the Attitude Era.

Ken Shamrock was recently a guest on the Kurt Angle Show. During the interview, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion opened up about his first meeting with Vince McMahon. Shamrock revealed that he had other offers at the time:

"I had calls into All Japan, New Japan, WCW, and I never heard back from WCW. I was definitely very cautious of how I wanted to be portrayed going into it. Not having an understanding of using another character obviously, but just how they would use that other character. But then when I came in, Vince wanted to keep me as me."

However, after speaking to Vince McMahon, Shamrock decided that WWE was the right option for him at the time:

"As soon as me and Vince talked and we went over all the details and the things he wanted to do – I think it was Monday Night RAW and I was going to do something with the Nation, and we did that and it seemed to get some interest. So, then Vince says, ‘Let’s get you started, and we’ll get this contract done.’ I was happy with the contract and it was built on the strengths. If I did well, then I would do well. I liked that." H/T: 411Mania

A quick look at Ken Shamrock's WWE career

Billed as 'The World's Most Dangerous Man', Ken Shamrock made his WWE debut in early 1997 and went on to referee the match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

Shamrock feuded with Vader and then The Hart Foundation through 1997 before winning the 1998 King of The Ring. He won the WWE Intercontinental Championship in October 1998 before joining Vince McMahon's Corporation faction the following month.

Shamrock was later a part of The Union as they opposed the Corporate Ministry, the amalgamation of The Corporation and The Ministry of Darkness. He left WWE in 1999 to focus on his MMA career.

