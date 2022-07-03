Former WWE Intercontinental Champion hilariously credits Bianca Belair for paying tribute to him with her Money in the Bank gear

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) has hilariously credited Bianca Belair for her gear at Money in the Bank.

On the show, The EST of WWE defeated Carmella to retain the RAW Women's Championship. The champion hit the KOD to secure a clean victory over the challenger in a match that lasted a little over seven minutes.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona took note of the fact that Belair's gear looked quite similar to the attire he sported in the early stages of his career. He also backed the RAW Women's Champion to win at Money in the Bank, which she successfully did.

"I’m flattered! Thank you @BiancaBelairWWE! I hope you win tonight at #MITB," Cardona wrote.

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet below:

How did fans react to Matt Cardona's tweet and message to Bianca Belair?

Matt Cardona wasn't the only one to realize that Bianca Belair's gear at Money in the Bank looked quite similar.

Fans also suggested the same and even posted photos of Cardona sporting a similar attire during his time in WWE.

Check out the tweets below:

DAVSTO @DavidAusbun2 @TheMattCardona @BiancaBelairWWE I literally said "Bianca with the early Zack Ryder gear" @TheMattCardona @BiancaBelairWWE I literally said "Bianca with the early Zack Ryder gear" 😂

Kurono (Josh) @FF2389 @TheMattCardona @BiancaBelairWWE I was just thinking she musta taken a page outta the Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder book. @TheMattCardona @BiancaBelairWWE I was just thinking she musta taken a page outta the Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder book.

Belair's current reign as the RAW Women's Champion began at WrestleMania 38 when she defeated Becky Lynch to win the title for the first time in her career. She then began a feud with Sonya Deville, whom she successfully defended the title against.

At the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, The EST retained her title in a Triple Threat Match involving former champions Asuka and Becky Lynch. She has now followed it up with another big defense over Carmella from Money in the Bank.

Earlier on the same show, RAW star Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. As of writing, she didn't confirm which champion she was going to cash in on. However, there are chances of Morgan possibly aiming to dethrone Belair.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far