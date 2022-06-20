"Until 3 o'clock in the morning" - Former WWE lead writer details issues working with Vince McMahon before being released

Former WWE lead writer Chris DeJoseph spoke about issues working with Vince McMahon after being fired from the company.

Vince McMahon recently stepped back from his role as CEO of the company due to allegations of paying a former paralegal of WWE $3 million to cover up an affair. The former chairman of WWE is currently undergoing investigations. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has been announced as the interim CEO for the time being. Mr. McMahon appeared on SmackDown last week amidst the incident that shocked the wrestling world.

In May 2020, DeJoseph was let go by the company due to a reported incident with Mr. McMahon wherein the former had made unprofessional comments during an internal conference meeting. Upon becoming aware of DeJoseph's remarks, Vince McMahon fired the writer cum producer.

On a recent edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw’ show hosted by John Bradshaw Layfield and Gerald Brisco, the former WWE writer talked about how initially during his second stint with the company in 2019, things were sailing smoothly.

"I went back [to WWE] for eight months and it was so overwhelming to me and then, yeah, it just was not a good fit for me again. I thought maybe it could be but it was nice because at first, I was just doing some freelance shots. I would only have to go to SmackDown, just a TV, produce Roman Reigns’ stuff or you know, King Corbin stuff or whatever and then I’ll be on a plane out of there." [POST Wrestling]

He added that at times there would not be work for a week and he would have to wait until late nights to meet Vince McMahon.

"I wouldn’t have to do anything the whole week then I could just fly back and do that and I liked that portion of it but once they had me start to do more of this stuff and be there and wait in meetings and be waiting until 3 o’clock in the morning to meet with Vince [McMahon] or something like that, I was like, this is just not — this is not it." [POST Wrestling]

Check out the entire interaction below:

Vince McMahon's trusted WWE Executive John Laurinaitis also involved in allegations

While Vince McMahon kicked off the Blue brand last week, John Laurinaitis was not present for the show despite rumors afloat.

On the basis a report by Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio Laurinaitis was not scheduled to be available for the Friday Night show.

"John Laurinaitis was never scheduled to be in Minneapolis tonight. So him not being there is not necessarily any kind of a story. I mean he wasn’t there, but there were some internet rumors that he was there. He was not there and not scheduled to be there." [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Dan Thompson @DanThompson2099 Honestly, the number of ex WWE wrestlers who are waiting to send “Best of luck in your Future Endeavours” to John Laurinaitis right now must be staggering. Honestly, the number of ex WWE wrestlers who are waiting to send “Best of luck in your Future Endeavours” to John Laurinaitis right now must be staggering.

The report additionally stated that the WWE Executive was expected to be present on RAW this week. However, there is no confirmation on the same. Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis' men had allegedly made the employee sign an NDA to prevent the affair from becoming public knowledge. While McMahon has stepped back from his role, there has been no update or confirmation on John Laurinaitis' future in the company.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far