Former WWE legend shares unique reason why he wants to see Nick Aldis get punched "right in the mouth"

Former WWE star and Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants to see Nick Aldis step foot into the ring and wrestle a match.

Aldis was appointed as the WWE SmackDown General Manager by Triple H himself. Hunter made the announcement last year where he promoted Adam Pearce to the role of WWE RAW General Manager and brought in Nick to manage things on the blue brand.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Henry claimed that Aldis was doing a great job as the SmackDown GM.

Henry said:

"Nick Aldis right now, is coming across as my favorite General Manager since Teddy Long. He is doing a fantastic job. He's not just a man that looks good in a suit. Just the authoritarian presence that he gives. Man, it's just awesome."

He felt that it was time someone took a shot at him so that he could ditch the suit and ties, and get into his wrestling gear. The legend pointed out that Aldis was an accomplished wrestler and could go toe-to-toe with almost anyone.

"I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a*s kicker," said Henry. [From 14:12 - 15:22]

Nick Aldis made a monumental decision on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

The three men were putting on an instant classic when The Bloodline decided to make their presence felt. Roman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso disrupted the match and launched an attack on all three competitors, leaving them unable to compete.

Aldis was watching all this from ringside and then made a huge call. He informed Paul Heyman that due to his action, Roman Reigns would now have to defend the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against all three men in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

This decision may lead to more tensions in the already strained relationship between Aldis and Reigns.

