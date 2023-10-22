Former WWE manager approves of Austin Theory & Grayson Waller's quick victory over first-time-ever team on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was happy to see Grayson Waller and Austin Theory get a win on SmackDown.

Team A-Town Down Under faced the combined might of Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee this week. Lee and Grimes gave a tough fight but eventually fell to the guile and cunning of Theory and Waller. With Lee neutralized in the timekeepers' area, they teamed up for a Rolling Stunner A-Town Down combo on Grimes for the win.

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that WWE had the right approach to booking the match. He detailed that Theory and Waller got back to winning ways and this helped their credibility.

"Well, the timing was right. They didn't need to go long. There was nobody in this match that's really over. I think it benefitted Waller and Mr. Theory. About the right time, get in, get out, go. That's what you'll remember. I'd rather go too short than go too long." [From 27:27 - 27:55]

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller suffered a loss last week on WWE SmackDown

The formidable duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were unbeaten heading into the Undisputed Tag Team title match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso last week on SmackDown.

Cody and Jey proved to be too good for Theory and Waller as they neutralized Austin Theory with the Co-D followed by the Cross Rhodes for the win.

But with this week's encounter, Waller and Theory should be proud of themselves and will once again fancy their chances to win tag team gold now that Jey and Cody have also lost the titles to Judgment Day.

Do you like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller teaming up in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

