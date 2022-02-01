"Brought a ton of eyeballs" - Former WWE manager claims Ronda Rousey had the "greatest" debut of all time

Former WWE on-screen manager Jim Cornette has shared his opinion that Ronda Rousey had the greatest debut of all time in professional wrestling history.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet officially joined the WWE roster at WWE Royal Rumble 2018. In an unforgettable moment, she confronted top stars Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka. She went on to have a memorable run as the WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Prior to Rousey's spectacular return at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Cornette took to his YouTube channel to release a video where he spoke about Rousey's WWE debut in 2018. He also praised The Baddest Woman On The Planet for not making any mistakes during her run.

"Ronda Rousey brought a ton of eyeballs last time, she had the most spectacular debut in pro wrestling history, even though obviously it was done by Triple H," said Cornette. "There's another thing he did, he put together Rousey's debut, which was the greatest debut in wrestling history. She hung with it, she didn't make any mistakes...." [2:39-3:14]

Ronda Rousey made an emphatic return at the 2022 Royal Rumble

On January 29, 2022, at the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey made her highly awaited return to WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #28 and won by last eliminating Charlotte Flair.

In doing so, Rousey earned the right to challenge for the title of her choosing at WrestleMania 38. Before going on a hiatus from in-ring action, The Baddest Woman On The Planet certainly caught the attention of the WWE Universe. Her incredible in-ring work and unmatched star power impressed the fans on a regular basis.

Rousey is no stranger to The Showcase of the Immortals. At WrestleMania 35, Rousey faced The Man and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event. But things didn't turn out the way Rousey was hoping for, as she lost to Lynch, who also captured Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Before WWE Royal Rumble, The Baddest Woman on the Planet had been absent ever since, so many fans can't wait to see what she does next now that she's back.

