Former WWE manager discusses why LA Knight is getting the "strangest push in the history of wrestling"

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the way LA Knight is being booked by the company.

Knight has been getting stellar reactions from the fans. Last week on SmackDown, The Megastar won his qualifying match against Montez Ford to book his tickets for the next premium live event in London.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that despite the strong backing of the fans, WWE wasn't going all in on LA Knight. He explained that the 40-year-old star barely won, and even if he did, he had to resort to underhanded tactics to win.

"If this is somehow planned to be this way, this is the strangest push in the history of wrestling. No matter how much they like him, the fans I mean, they either beat him or he wins by the skin of his teeth and generally gets the short end of the stick every time. People cheer for him because they want to." [From 04:56 to 05:21]

LA Knight spoke about his relationship with WWE fans

This past week on The Bump, Knight explained why fans were behind him.

The former NXT Superstar claimed that he was not a corporate-backed superstar and fans gravitated towards him because he was better than everyone else.

"I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama. And every place is going to make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking."

Knight is one of the favorites to win Money in the Bank next month in London. Other stars that have qualified for the match are Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Butch

