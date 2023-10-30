Former WWE manager discusses how Rey Mysterio has lost his superhero vibe

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has commented on Rey Mysterio's recent appearances on SmackDown.

Mysterio became the United States Champion on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He defeated Austin Theory in a singles match after Santos Escobar was incapacitated by Theory and couldn't compete. Since then, The Master of the 619 has been a proud, fighting champion, holding up the lineage of the US Title.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager mentioned that Mysterio's gimmick was better when he did not get on the mic that often. He claimed that the Hall of Famer's segments were overly dramatic these days, taking away from his superhero vibe.

"When Rey was Rey Mysterio, he didn't have to talk all the time, he could do his sh*t. It seems to me like he was cooler. But now that everybody knows that he's old enough to have a son taller than him, he has to come out and respond to people in these dramatic readings they do in wrestling. Does it take off the superhero cool off him?" [1:03 - 1:35]

Rey Mysterio will face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023

Social media star Logan Paul set his sights on championship gold when he called out Rey Mysterio for a match.

While the rivalry started with mutual respect, the 28-year-old rookie explained why he targeted the champion and even shook hands, hoping the best man would win when the two met. However, over the last few weeks, The Maverick has been disrespectful towards the Hall of Famer and even landed a sneak attack on SmackDown.

The two stars will now meet at WWE Crown Jewel with the fate of the United States Championship hanging in the balance. It will be interesting to see which of these high flyers prevail in Riyadh.

