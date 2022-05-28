Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell sends heartfelt condolences to victims of the Uvalde shooting (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell is heartbroken over the tragedy at Uvalde, Texas. He has sent his condolences to all those affected.

A reported 21 people were killed in Uvalde, Texas when a lone gunman attacked Robb Elementary school. Out of those, reportedly 19 were students and two were adults. The gunman was an 18-year-old student from a local high school, who was eventually killed by law enforcement.

Dutch Mantell is frustrated over the condition of the country in the wake of the tragedy. He sent his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the tragedy on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show.

"On behalf of the Smack Talk show hosted by Ric Ucchino, Sid Pullar, and myself, our sincere condolences to the little victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. God bless all of you."

Dutch Mantell is not alone in being pained by the recurring tragedies in the United States

Apart from the former WWE manager, WWE stars, actors, religious leaders, activists, and politicians have expressed their condolences surrounding the tragedy.

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey posted a statement about what Americans truly needed to value in such a time.

Meanwhile, WWE Superstars like Alexa Bliss, Adam Pearce, Titus O'Neil, and Cody Rhodes, among others, all took to social media to express their grief.

Cody talked about the senseless tragedy, and as a whole, everyone talked about how love and working toward change is necessary.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Terrible. Children lost. Senseless, tragic, & avoidable.



Whether it’s love, blood donations, charitable items, just people helping other people is what we need. Love and CHANGE.



If your instinct is to dive into political discourse or defend gun rights…truly maddening and sad. Terrible. Children lost. Senseless, tragic, & avoidable.Whether it’s love, blood donations, charitable items, just people helping other people is what we need. Love and CHANGE.If your instinct is to dive into political discourse or defend gun rights…truly maddening and sad.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP



“Why do you keep posting that?”



Because obviously this world needs it more than ever. So please, I beg you:



Love somebody today. People get irritated when I post “love somebody today”.“Why do you keep posting that?”Because obviously this world needs it more than ever. So please, I beg you:Love somebody today. People get irritated when I post “love somebody today”. “Why do you keep posting that?”Because obviously this world needs it more than ever. So please, I beg you:Love somebody today. ❤️🙏

Others have also spoken out about the issue.

Sportskeeda sends heartfelt condolences to the victims who have been affected by the tragedy.

