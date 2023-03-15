Former WWE manager feels he's "a little biased" after naming Rhea Ripley for top honors (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen manager Ricardo Rodriguez recently spoke about Rhea Ripley and how she's been performing in The Judgment Day.

The Eradicator has emerged as one of the most dominant pillars of Judgement Day. In a faction that includes the likes of a veteran like Finn Balor and a powerhouse like Damian Priest, Ripley has managed to hold her own and carve a niche for herself. She also won this year's Women's Royal Rumble and has a match set up with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Ricardo Rodriguez named Rhea Ripley as his pick for 'Female Wrestler of the Year.' The former WWE employee felt that his choice might have been influenced by his familiarity with Rhea.

Still, he also reasoned that the Aussie superstar did a great job with her gimmick and physical prowess inside the ring.

"For me, I may be a little biased because I know her, but I have to go with Mami. The transition that she's made physically and the character, the persona she's portrayed, and again I'm going with bias because I know her. But I'm going with Rhea Ripley," said Rodriguez. [From 8:45 - 9:20]

You can watch the full video here:

Miguel Perez did not pick Rhea Ripley

During the same conversation, Miguel Perez of Planeta Wrestling did not see eye to eye with Rodriquez. He picked Ronda Rousey.

He explained how Ronda was a global icon, and her star power went beyond the world of pro wrestling.

"For me, and maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but Ronda Rousey is on another level. Again, a lot of talent in the women's division, but Ronda is a global star, not only a professional wrestling star. And for this, my decision is Ronda Rousey. Bianca is near, very, very near. The problem with Bianca is outside the ring. She is the WWE Women's Champion, but her social media is not like a champion. This is the problem with Bianca," said Perez. [From 7:06 - 7:45]

Miguel also mentioned that Bianca Belair was a close second to Rousey and only lost out because her social media presence wasn't on par with The Rowdy One.

