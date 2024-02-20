Former WWE manager feels The Rock and Roman Reigns could team up for blockbuster tag team matchup

Fans could see The Rock and Roman Reigns team up in a major matchup against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, according to former WWE manager Jim Cornette.

Since Cody won the Royal Rumble this year, Seth has been trying to convince him to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, things changed quickly at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event when The Rock slapped The American Nightmare.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that fans did not want to see Cody and Seth go at it once again.

He claimed that a tag team match where the two babyfaces teamed up against The Rock and Roman Reigns would make more sense.

"It's perfect... If Cody doesn't win, God damn, everybody's going down with the ship on this one. They're doubling down. We thought it was ready last year. It's God damn ready... Can you see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns? Of course, we can. And Seth is positioned where we don't have to see Seth and Cody fight again, which nobody really wanted to. But as a tag team or as two friends combined for a purpose against other nefarious forces against them, or whatever the f**k, yes." [From 6:42 - 7:25]

The Rock turned against the WWE Universe on SmackDown

This past week on the blue brand, Rocky showed a side of him to the WWE Universe that he had not shown for a long time.

He insulted the fans in attendance, calling them "trailer park trash." The Brahma Bull then claimed that fans could have witnessed the biggest match in WrestleMania history with him going against Roman, but they gave it all away for Cody.

He made it clear that there was no way that Cody would walk out of WrestleMania with the title and stated that the new version of The Bloodline would dominate WWE.

